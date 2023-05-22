The Western Union Company (WU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WU is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WU is $12.19, which is -$0.01 below the current price. The public float for WU is 370.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WU on May 22, 2023 was 9.52M shares.

WU) stock’s latest price update

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.85 in relation to its previous close of 12.45. However, the company has experienced a 3.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WU’s Market Performance

The Western Union Company (WU) has seen a 3.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.01% gain in the past month and a -11.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for WU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.62% for WU stock, with a simple moving average of -9.09% for the last 200 days.

WU Trading at 9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.64. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -11.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from JOERRES JEFFREY A, who purchase 7,745 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, JOERRES JEFFREY A now owns 167,337 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $99,463 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 153.30, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Western Union Company (WU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.