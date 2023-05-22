The Volatility of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) Stock: A 2.82% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has gone up by 2.82% for the week, with a -1.39% drop in the past month and a 12.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.05% for SB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for SB’s stock, with a 12.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) is 2.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SB is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is $5.14, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for SB is 70.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. On May 22, 2023, SB’s average trading volume was 922.08K shares.

SB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) has increased by 1.09 when compared to last closing price of 3.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SB Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Safe Bulkers Inc. saw 24.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.80 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe Bulkers Inc. stands at +49.34. The total capital return value is set at 16.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.14. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB), the company’s capital structure generated 53.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.93. Total debt to assets is 33.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.