The Macerich Company (MAC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) has increased by 2.10 when compared to last closing price of 9.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MAC is at 2.16.

The average price suggested by analysts for MAC is $11.85, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for MAC is 206.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.85% of that float. The average trading volume for MAC on May 22, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

MAC’s Market Performance

MAC’s stock has seen a 2.20% increase for the week, with a -1.61% drop in the past month and a -19.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for The Macerich Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for MAC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.44% for the last 200 days.

MAC Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, The Macerich Company saw -13.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from Zecchini Christopher J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Zecchini Christopher J now owns 7,458 shares of The Macerich Company, valued at $25,302 using the latest closing price.

Volk Kenneth, the EVP, Business Development of The Macerich Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $7.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Volk Kenneth is holding 46,924 shares at $75,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Macerich Company (MAC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.