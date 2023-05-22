The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11.

The public float for IPG is 384.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IPG on May 22, 2023 was 4.30M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

IPG) stock’s latest price update

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG)’s stock price has increased by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 38.41. However, the company has seen a 4.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IPG’s Market Performance

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has experienced a 4.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.43% rise in the past month, and a 3.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for IPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.56% for IPG stock, with a simple moving average of 17.29% for the last 200 days.

IPG Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.26. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw 15.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from HUDSON DAWN E, who sale 5,950 shares at the price of $33.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, HUDSON DAWN E now owns 26,930 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $197,242 using the latest closing price.

Carter-Miller Jocelyn, the Director of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., sale 6,425 shares at $35.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Carter-Miller Jocelyn is holding 31,789 shares at $228,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.