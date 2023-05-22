The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for TCS is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TCS is $3.50, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for TCS is 34.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume for TCS on May 22, 2023 was 442.82K shares.

The stock price of The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) has dropped by -10.76 compared to previous close of 2.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TCS’s Market Performance

The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) has seen a -21.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.73% decline in the past month and a -54.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.11% for TCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.02% for TCS’s stock, with a -53.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCS Trading at -30.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares sank -31.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCS fell by -21.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, The Container Store Group Inc. saw -48.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCS starting from Jordan Robert E, who purchase 27,492 shares at the price of $2.55 back on May 18. After this action, Jordan Robert E now owns 184,059 shares of The Container Store Group Inc., valued at $69,984 using the latest closing price.

Green Equity Investors V, L.P., the Director of The Container Store Group Inc., sale 72,806 shares at $6.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Green Equity Investors V, L.P. is holding 173,134 shares at $472,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.69 for the present operating margin

+53.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Container Store Group Inc. stands at -15.17. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.