The -13.88% Decline of SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SOUN stock has gone up by 10.08%, with a monthly gain of 5.81% and a quarterly plunge of -32.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.91% for SoundHound AI Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.84% for SOUN’s stock, with a 8.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is $4.77, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for SOUN is 152.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOUN on May 22, 2023 was 11.29M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has dropped by -3.53 in relation to previous closing price of 2.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

SOUN Trading at 12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +12.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 54.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from MARCUS LAWRENCE, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $2.52 back on May 15. After this action, MARCUS LAWRENCE now owns 595,846 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $504,600 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 3,949 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 1,034,198 shares at $9,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. Equity return is now at value 691.10, with -176.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.