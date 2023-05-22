Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 53.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by analysts is $190.36, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for TSLA is 2.64B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.60% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of TSLA was 135.08M shares.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s stock price has plunge by 1.84relation to previous closing price of 176.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/16/23 that Biden wants more rural utilities to tap renewable energy, carbon capture

TSLA’s Market Performance

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has seen a 7.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.52% gain in the past month and a -13.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for TSLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.72% for TSLA’s stock, with a -11.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TSLA Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLA rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.44. In addition, Tesla Inc. saw 46.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLA starting from Kirkhorn Zachary, who sale 3,751 shares at the price of $162.70 back on May 04. After this action, Kirkhorn Zachary now owns 195,572 shares of Tesla Inc., valued at $610,247 using the latest closing price.

Baglino Andrew D, the SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. of Tesla Inc., sale 10,500 shares at $152.44 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Baglino Andrew D is holding 65,547 shares at $1,600,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.98 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tesla Inc. stands at +15.45. The total capital return value is set at 30.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.41. Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tesla Inc. (TSLA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.39. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.