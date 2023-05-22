Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is $5.50, which is $5.18 above the current market price. The public float for TENX is 21.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TENX on May 22, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

TENX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) has increased by 3.84 when compared to last closing price of 0.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TENX’s Market Performance

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has seen a -3.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.61% decline in the past month and a -59.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.80% for TENX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.89% for TENX’s stock, with a -85.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TENX Trading at -21.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3237. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -85.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.