Teekay Corporation (TK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.79 in comparison to its previous close of 5.81, however, the company has experienced a -0.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Right Now?

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TK is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TK is $3.50, The public float for TK is 68.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume for TK on May 22, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

TK’s Market Performance

TK’s stock has seen a -0.33% decrease for the week, with a 2.03% rise in the past month and a 15.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for Teekay Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.91% for TK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.24% for the last 200 days.

TK Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, Teekay Corporation saw 32.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+24.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corporation stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Corporation (TK), the company’s capital structure generated 95.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 27.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teekay Corporation (TK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.