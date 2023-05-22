TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.26 in comparison to its previous close of 5.76, however, the company has experienced a -1.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TAL is at -0.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TAL is $7.61, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for TAL is 501.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.01% of that float. The average trading volume for TAL on May 22, 2023 was 7.32M shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL’s stock has seen a -1.83% decrease for the week, with a -8.11% drop in the past month and a -17.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for TAL Education Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.09% for TAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.43% for the last 200 days.

TAL Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.75. In addition, TAL Education Group saw -16.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -13.30. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TAL Education Group (TAL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.