Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has gone up by 9.72% for the week, with a 9.82% rise in the past month and a 22.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.47% for TTWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.86% for TTWO’s stock, with a 19.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) by analysts is $147.83, which is $6.76 above the current market price. The public float for TTWO is 164.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of TTWO was 1.72M shares.

TTWO) stock’s latest price update

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 139.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/18/23 that Hints on ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Have Wall Street Raising Take-Two Price Targets

TTWO Trading at 13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.72. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 31.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Slatoff Karl, who sale 68,351 shares at the price of $122.12 back on Apr 13. After this action, Slatoff Karl now owns 262,678 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $8,347,154 using the latest closing price.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, the Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 68,351 shares at $122.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that ZELNICK STRAUSS is holding 262,678 shares at $8,347,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.13 for the present operating margin

+40.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at -21.02. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.