Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) by analysts is $109.67, which is $10.4 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of TSM was 10.04M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has dropped by -0.08 compared to previous close of 92.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/06/23 that Buffett’s TSMC Sale Due to Geopolitical Concerns

TSM’s Market Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has experienced a 10.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.68% rise in the past month, and a 2.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for TSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.04% for TSM’s stock, with a 12.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TSM Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +10.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.26. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 24.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 36.30, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.