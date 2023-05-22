Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is above average at 15.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) is $173.33, which is -$40.73 below the current market price. The public float for SMCI is 45.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMCI on May 22, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

SMCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) has jumped by 2.77 compared to previous close of 164.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMCI’s Market Performance

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has experienced a 22.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 57.22% rise in the past month, and a 91.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for SMCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.40% for SMCI’s stock, with a 98.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMCI Trading at 48.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +71.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI rose by +22.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.94. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc. saw 105.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from CHAN SHIU LEUNG, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $133.88 back on May 11. After this action, CHAN SHIU LEUNG now owns 33,000 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc., valued at $401,640 using the latest closing price.

KAO GEORGE, the SVP, OPERATIONS of Super Micro Computer Inc., sale 553 shares at $135.19 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that KAO GEORGE is holding 7,239 shares at $74,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc. stands at +5.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.85. Equity return is now at value 35.40, with 18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 43.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.33. Total debt to assets is 19.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.