Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) by analysts is $5.10, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for STXS is 63.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of STXS was 258.65K shares.

STXS) stock’s latest price update

Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX: STXS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 33.14 in relation to its previous close of 1.69. However, the company has experienced a 30.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

STXS’s Market Performance

STXS’s stock has risen by 30.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.32% and a quarterly drop of -15.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.08% for Stereotaxis Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.53% for STXS’s stock, with a 9.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STXS Trading at 22.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.21%, as shares surge +26.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STXS rose by +30.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.76. In addition, Stereotaxis Inc. saw 8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STXS starting from Isaac Paul J, who purchase 2,100 shares at the price of $1.85 back on May 26. After this action, Isaac Paul J now owns 2,528,583 shares of Stereotaxis Inc., valued at $3,885 using the latest closing price.

Isaac Paul J, the Director of Stereotaxis Inc., purchase 12,200 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Isaac Paul J is holding 2,526,483 shares at $22,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.71 for the present operating margin

+65.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stereotaxis Inc. stands at -64.99. The total capital return value is set at -45.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.25. Equity return is now at value -77.60, with -38.50 for asset returns.

Based on Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.