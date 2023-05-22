Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) Stock: A -1.81% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has gone up by 2.97% for the week, with a -8.48% drop in the past month and a -16.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for LUV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for LUV’s stock, with a -15.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Right Now?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LUV is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LUV is $40.31, which is $11.13 above the current price. The public float for LUV is 591.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUV on May 22, 2023 was 7.03M shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV)’s stock price has plunge by -1.60relation to previous closing price of 29.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.97% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/23 that Southwest Pilots Vote to Authorize a Strike

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.89. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw -12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from Green Ryan C., who sale 4,936 shares at the price of $29.94 back on May 02. After this action, Green Ryan C. now owns 26,361 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $147,787 using the latest closing price.

MONTFORD JOHN T, the Director of Southwest Airlines Co., sale 2,250 shares at $38.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that MONTFORD JOHN T is holding 21,046 shares at $87,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.78 for the present operating margin

+16.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 25.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.