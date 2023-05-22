Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is $185.27, which is $7.18 above the current market price. The public float for SNOW is 291.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNOW on May 22, 2023 was 5.45M shares.

SNOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) has plunged by -4.06 when compared to previous closing price of 184.31, but the company has seen a 5.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SNOW’s Market Performance

SNOW’s stock has risen by 5.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.89% and a quarterly rise of 14.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Snowflake Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.31% for SNOW’s stock, with a 13.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNOW Trading at 19.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +21.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.02. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw 23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Dageville Benoit, who sale 13,182 shares at the price of $165.81 back on May 10. After this action, Dageville Benoit now owns 43,063 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $2,185,707 using the latest closing price.

McMahon John Dennis, the Director of Snowflake Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $160.27 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that McMahon John Dennis is holding 152,902 shares at $160,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.