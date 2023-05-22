Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY)’s stock price has plunge by -3.55relation to previous closing price of 69.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.85% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) Right Now?

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by analysts is $76.17, which is $9.12 above the current market price. The public float for SKY is 55.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.71% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SKY was 451.91K shares.

SKY’s Market Performance

SKY stock saw a decrease of -2.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.18% for SKY stock, with a simple moving average of 10.00% for the last 200 days.

SKY Trading at -5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKY fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.83. In addition, Skyline Champion Corporation saw 30.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKY starting from Burkhardt Timothy A., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $69.12 back on Feb 28. After this action, Burkhardt Timothy A. now owns 26,066 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation, valued at $241,920 using the latest closing price.

KIMMELL JOSEPH A., the EVP of Skyline Champion Corporation, sale 8,547 shares at $67.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that KIMMELL JOSEPH A. is holding 27,204 shares at $579,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.08 for the present operating margin

+26.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyline Champion Corporation stands at +11.24. The total capital return value is set at 43.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.00. Equity return is now at value 42.80, with 30.60 for asset returns.

Based on Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.68. Total debt to assets is 4.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.82 and the total asset turnover is 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.