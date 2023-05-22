Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.17.

The average price predicted for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) by analysts is $32.27, which is $6.5 above the current market price. The public float for SIX is 81.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.80% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of SIX was 1.94M shares.

SIX stock's latest price update

The stock price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) has plunged by -4.66 when compared to previous closing price of 27.03, but the company has seen a -3.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that Activist Investor Urges Six Flags to Monetize Its Real Estate

SIX’s Market Performance

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has experienced a -3.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.02% rise in the past month, and a -9.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for SIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.93% for SIX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.49% for the last 200 days.

SIX Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.91. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw 10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Mick Gary, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $26.62 back on May 10. After this action, Mick Gary now owns 82,237 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $133,125 using the latest closing price.

Mick Gary, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, purchase 5,250 shares at $21.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Mick Gary is holding 59,675 shares at $112,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Equity return is now at value -10.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.