Should You Invest in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Now?

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KHC is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KHC is $45.71, which is $6.18 above the current market price. The public float for KHC is 781.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume for KHC on May 22, 2023 was 6.26M shares.

KHC stock's latest price update

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.41 in relation to its previous close of 38.91. However, the company has experienced a -3.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Restaurants, Food Companies Pursue Budget-Minded Consumers as Inflation Persists

KHC’s Market Performance

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has experienced a -3.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.86% drop in the past month, and a -2.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for KHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.17% for KHC’s stock, with a 1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KHC Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KHC fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.93. In addition, The Kraft Heinz Company saw -4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KHC starting from La Lande Rashida, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $41.00 back on May 05. After this action, La Lande Rashida now owns 234,084 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company, valued at $1,024,997 using the latest closing price.

Torres Flavio, the EVP & Global Chf Sply Chn Ofcr of The Kraft Heinz Company, sale 250,571 shares at $39.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Torres Flavio is holding 188,983 shares at $9,918,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.15 for the present operating margin

+30.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kraft Heinz Company stands at +8.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 22.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.