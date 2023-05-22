Should You Invest in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PCT is $12.42, which is $5.4 above the current market price. The public float for PCT is 109.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 22.61% of that float. The average trading volume for PCT on May 22, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

PCT stock's latest price update

The stock of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) has decreased by -3.65 when compared to last closing price of 6.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PCT’s Market Performance

PCT’s stock has fallen by -6.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.49% and a quarterly drop of -6.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.35% for PureCycle Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for PCT stock, with a simple moving average of -11.31% for the last 200 days.

PCT Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares surge +24.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc. saw -2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Olson Dustin, who sale 1,174 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Dec 04. After this action, Olson Dustin now owns 484,045 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc., valued at $7,643 using the latest closing price.

Scott John Stewart, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc., sale 72,716 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Scott John Stewart is holding 1,159,709 shares at $539,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.