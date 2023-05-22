Should You Invest in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) Now?

The public float for FRLN is 4.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume for FRLN on May 22, 2023 was 10.53K shares.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN)’s stock price has increased by 3.51 compared to its previous closing price of 2.99. However, the company has seen a -7.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FRLN’s Market Performance

FRLN’s stock has fallen by -7.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -47.76% and a quarterly drop of -62.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.69% for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.52% for FRLN stock, with a simple moving average of -65.24% for the last 200 days.

FRLN Trading at -44.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.55%, as shares sank -46.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRLN fell by -8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc saw -56.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRLN

Equity return is now at value -108.10, with -65.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.