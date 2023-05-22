Should You Invest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBD is 5.31B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for BBD on May 22, 2023 was 28.00M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BBD) stock’s latest price update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD)’s stock price has plunge by 1.57relation to previous closing price of 3.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBD’s Market Performance

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has seen a 1.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.79% gain in the past month and a 19.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for BBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.92% for BBD’s stock, with a 7.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBD Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +20.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.