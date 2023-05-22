SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU)’s stock price has plunge by -7.34relation to previous closing price of 0.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -25.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ICU is $5.00, which is $4.4 above the current market price. The public float for ICU is 3.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume for ICU on May 22, 2023 was 515.97K shares.

ICU’s Market Performance

The stock of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) has seen a -25.93% decrease in the past week, with a -69.23% drop in the past month, and a -80.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.75% for ICU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -63.11% for ICU stock, with a simple moving average of -89.24% for the last 200 days.

ICU Trading at -68.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.70%, as shares sank -71.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICU fell by -25.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5506. In addition, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation saw -85.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICU

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.