Sea Limited (SE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SE stock has gone down by -18.08%, with a monthly decline of -11.83% and a quarterly surge of 6.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Sea Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.26% for SE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SE is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SE is $96.48, which is $30.18 above the current price. The public float for SE is 462.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SE on May 22, 2023 was 5.28M shares.

The stock of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has decreased by -1.03 when compared to last closing price of 70.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Salad Days are Over for Asian Tech—and Not Just in China

SE Trading at -13.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -18.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.76. In addition, Sea Limited saw 33.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Limited stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Limited (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.97. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sea Limited (SE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.