Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) has increased by 31.53 when compared to last closing price of 0.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 61.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RBT is $3.20, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for RBT is 47.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume for RBT on May 22, 2023 was 402.62K shares.

RBT’s Market Performance

RBT’s stock has seen a 61.36% increase for the week, with a 42.00% rise in the past month and a -31.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.28% for Rubicon Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.28% for RBT’s stock, with a -68.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RBT Trading at 16.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.71%, as shares surge +36.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT rose by +61.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4851. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc. saw -60.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBT starting from Chico Hernandez Andres, who purchase 555,555 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Mar 16. After this action, Chico Hernandez Andres now owns 681,183 shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc., valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Enrich Jose Miguel, the 10% Owner of Rubicon Technologies Inc., purchase 111,111 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Enrich Jose Miguel is holding 111,111 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBT

Equity return is now at value 14.70, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.