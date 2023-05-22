Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s (ROIV) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ROIV stock has gone up by 4.59%, with a monthly gain of 6.81% and a quarterly surge of 11.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.75% for Roivant Sciences Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.39% for ROIV’s stock, with a 47.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ROIV is $14.00, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for ROIV is 440.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume for ROIV on May 22, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

ROIV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) has surged by 2.68 when compared to previous closing price of 9.32, but the company has seen a 4.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Moderna Faces Patent Lawsuit on Covid-19 Vaccine

ROIV Trading at 16.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.87. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd. saw 19.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 238,724 shares at the price of $9.23 back on May 09. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 675,768 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd., valued at $2,203,423 using the latest closing price.

Venker Eric, the President & COO of Roivant Sciences Ltd., sale 61,206 shares at $8.93 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Venker Eric is holding 675,768 shares at $546,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Equity return is now at value -96.60, with -51.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.