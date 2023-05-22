RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is 32.08x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is $34.53, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for RLX is 723.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. On May 22, 2023, RLX’s average trading volume was 10.72M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

RLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) has dropped by -1.28 compared to previous close of 2.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/10/21 that Investor Sues Chinese E-Cigarette Maker RLX for Allegedly Misrepresenting Risks

RLX’s Market Performance

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has seen a -2.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.83% decline in the past month and a 5.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for RLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.19% for RLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.48% for the last 200 days.

RLX Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares sank -10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw 0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.14 for the present operating margin

+43.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc. stands at +27.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.77. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.