Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) by analysts is $23.85, which is $10.33 above the current market price. The public float for RIVN is 801.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.16% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of RIVN was 28.92M shares.

RIVN) stock’s latest price update

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 13.54. However, the company has seen a 4.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Rivian Kept Its Production Guidance. Its Stock Is Rising.

RIVN’s Market Performance

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has seen a 4.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.07% gain in the past month and a -33.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for RIVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.34% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -44.24% for the last 200 days.

RIVN Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.10. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -26.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 2,902 shares at the price of $20.78 back on Feb 16. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 72,902 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $60,304 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeff, the Chief Accounting Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 2,331 shares at $18.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Baker Jeff is holding 87,000 shares at $44,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -34.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.