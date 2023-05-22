Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is $28.38, which is $17.83 above the current market price. The public float for RLAY is 118.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLAY on May 22, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

RLAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) has jumped by 3.05 compared to previous close of 10.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RLAY’s Market Performance

RLAY’s stock has risen by 2.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.88% and a quarterly drop of -43.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.17% for Relay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.55% for RLAY’s stock, with a -43.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RLAY Trading at -24.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw -29.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Bergstrom Donald A, who sale 1,383 shares at the price of $11.16 back on Apr 28. After this action, Bergstrom Donald A now owns 242,701 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $15,434 using the latest closing price.

Adams Brian, the Chief Legal Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc., sale 863 shares at $11.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Adams Brian is holding 134,882 shares at $9,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22516.44 for the present operating margin

-199.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stands at -21036.13. The total capital return value is set at -32.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.22. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.73. Total debt to assets is 5.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 249.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.