Real-Time Update: JD.com Inc. (JD) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of JD.com Inc. (JD) has seen a -0.68% decrease in the past week, with a -3.12% drop in the past month, and a -33.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for JD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for JD’s stock, with a -30.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Right Now?

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JD is 0.44.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for JD is 1.26B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JD on May 22, 2023 was 11.79M shares.

JD) stock’s latest price update

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 35.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/11/23 that JD.com Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat. The CEO Is Retiring.

JD Trading at -8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.62. In addition, JD.com Inc. saw -37.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JD.com Inc. (JD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.