Real-Time Update: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has seen a -5.49% decrease in the past week, with a 9.05% gain in the past month, and a 48.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for HMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for HMY’s stock, with a 39.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Right Now?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HMY is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HMY is $4.01, which is -$2.21 below the current price. The public float for HMY is 432.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HMY on May 22, 2023 was 4.72M shares.

HMY) stock’s latest price update

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 4.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HMY Trading at 9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY fell by -5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw 41.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.23 for the present operating margin

+11.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stands at -2.50. The total capital return value is set at 23.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.12. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 10.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.64. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.