Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PSNY is $5.50, which is $2.13 above the current price. The public float for PSNY is 463.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSNY on May 22, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY)’s stock price has increased by 3.19 compared to its previous closing price of 3.27. However, the company has seen a 2.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that EV Production Estimates Are Coming Down. Demand Isn’t the Problem.

PSNY’s Market Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has experienced a 2.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.56% drop in the past month, and a -34.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for PSNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.70% for PSNY’s stock, with a -38.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSNY Trading at -8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -36.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stands at -18.92. The total capital return value is set at -1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -228.34.

Based on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,089.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.59. Total debt to assets is 36.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.39.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.