Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock Observes -53.21% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PLUG stock has gone up by 3.34%, with a monthly decline of -12.66% and a quarterly plunge of -50.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.82% for Plug Power Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.85% for PLUG’s stock, with a -53.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLUG is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PLUG is $18.63, which is $11.68 above the current price. The public float for PLUG is 523.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLUG on May 22, 2023 was 20.17M shares.

PLUG) stock’s latest price update

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.78 in relation to its previous close of 7.87. However, the company has experienced a 3.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Plug Power Stock Drops as Hydrogen Prices Hit Results

PLUG Trading at -21.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -14.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw -37.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.79 for the present operating margin

-27.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc. stands at -103.22. The total capital return value is set at -12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.25. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.