Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 11.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/22/22 that Brazil’s Petrobras Disappoints Despite World’s Thirst for Crude

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Right Now?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PBR is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PBR is $12.94, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for PBR is 4.20B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for PBR on May 22, 2023 was 22.34M shares.

PBR’s Market Performance

PBR stock saw a decrease of -1.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.43% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.48% for PBR’s stock, with a -1.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBR Trading at 7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.21. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw 9.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 47.00, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.