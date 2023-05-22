Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Stock Records -10.43% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has gone down by -9.60% for the week, with a -1.12% drop in the past month and a -10.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.06% for WOOF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for WOOF stock, with a simple moving average of -12.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) Right Now?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) is $10.68, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for WOOF is 156.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOOF on May 22, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

WOOF) stock’s latest price update

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF)’s stock price has plunge by -4.06relation to previous closing price of 10.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/24/22 that Petco Cuts Outlook as Customers Buy Fewer Pets

WOOF Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOOF fell by -9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.05. In addition, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. saw 2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOOF starting from COUGHLIN RON, who purchase 61,040 shares at the price of $8.27 back on Mar 28. After this action, COUGHLIN RON now owns 618,317 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., valued at $504,801 using the latest closing price.

Tichy Justin, the of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $9.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Tichy Justin is holding 341,254 shares at $64,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.36 for the present operating margin

+40.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stands at +1.50. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.