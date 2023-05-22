Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 11.74. However, the company has seen a 23.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/08/23 that Palantir Tops Estimates. It’s Making a Huge AI Push.

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLTR is $8.98, which is -$2.73 below the current price. The public float for PLTR is 1.75B and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLTR on May 22, 2023 was 43.02M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

PLTR stock saw an increase of 23.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 43.68% and a quarterly increase of 27.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.66% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 46.49% for the last 200 days.

PLTR Trading at 39.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares surge +43.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +23.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 82.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Glazer David A., who sale 141,944 shares at the price of $10.24 back on May 17. After this action, Glazer David A. now owns 1,132,914 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $1,453,790 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Ryan D., the of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 19,021 shares at $10.18 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Taylor Ryan D. is holding 186,128 shares at $193,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.