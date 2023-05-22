OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPTN is -0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OPTN is $4.00, which is $2.55 above the current price. The public float for OPTN is 63.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPTN on May 22, 2023 was 200.65K shares.

OPTN) stock’s latest price update

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN)’s stock price has dropped by -18.99 in relation to previous closing price of 1.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OPTN’s Market Performance

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) has experienced a -25.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.68% drop in the past month, and a -17.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.17% for OPTN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.50% for OPTN’s stock, with a -40.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OPTN Trading at -21.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares sank -22.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTN fell by -25.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8262. In addition, OptiNose Inc. saw -21.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPTN starting from Mahmoud Ramy A, who sale 11,040 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Mar 16. After this action, Mahmoud Ramy A now owns 517,128 shares of OptiNose Inc., valued at $19,762 using the latest closing price.

Marino Michael F III, the Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec of OptiNose Inc., sale 4,972 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Marino Michael F III is holding 333,573 shares at $8,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.28 for the present operating margin

+87.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for OptiNose Inc. stands at -98.11. The total capital return value is set at -60.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -294.40. Equity return is now at value 103.30, with -56.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.