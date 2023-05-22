NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is $9.00, which is $8.24 above the current market price. The public float for NBY is 1.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBY on May 22, 2023 was 407.59K shares.

NBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) has increased by 5.56 when compared to last closing price of 0.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NBY’s Market Performance

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has seen a -21.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -50.65% decline in the past month and a -67.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.40% for NBY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.42% for NBY’s stock, with a -76.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NBY Trading at -45.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.43%, as shares sank -51.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBY fell by -21.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0217. In addition, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -61.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBY starting from Kunin Jeffrey, who sale 1 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Dec 06. After this action, Kunin Jeffrey now owns 0 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2 using the latest closing price.

Kunin Audrey, the Chief Product Officer of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Kunin Audrey is holding 0 shares at $2 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.32 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -112.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.