Niu Technologies (NIU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NIU is at 0.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NIU is $37.81, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for NIU is 68.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume for NIU on May 22, 2023 was 476.90K shares.

The stock of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) has increased by 8.85 when compared to last closing price of 4.07.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NIU’s Market Performance

NIU’s stock has risen by 29.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.41% and a quarterly drop of -1.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.61% for Niu Technologies The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.04% for NIU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.03% for the last 200 days.

NIU Trading at 19.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +19.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU rose by +28.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, Niu Technologies saw -15.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies stands at -1.56. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Niu Technologies (NIU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.