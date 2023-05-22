NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NEXI is $2.00, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for NEXI is 17.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume for NEXI on May 22, 2023 was 241.30K shares.

The stock price of NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) has jumped by 46.64 compared to previous close of 0.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 57.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NEXI’s Market Performance

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) has seen a 57.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.06% gain in the past month and a -25.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.86% for NEXI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.57% for NEXI’s stock, with a -21.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEXI Trading at 16.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.22%, as shares surge +10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXI rose by +57.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3365. In addition, NexImmune Inc. saw 81.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEXI starting from BARER SOL J, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Mar 30. After this action, BARER SOL J now owns 2,217,814 shares of NexImmune Inc., valued at $164,120 using the latest closing price.

BARER SOL J, the Director of NexImmune Inc., purchase 75,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BARER SOL J is holding 1,817,814 shares at $35,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXI

Equity return is now at value -143.10, with -115.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.