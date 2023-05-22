Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEM is 0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Newmont Corporation (NEM) is $58.02, which is $14.49 above the current market price. The public float for NEM is 792.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On May 22, 2023, NEM’s average trading volume was 8.52M shares.

NEM) stock’s latest price update

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM)’s stock price has soared by 0.90 in relation to previous closing price of 43.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/18/23 that Newmont Names Karyn Ovelmen as Next Finance Chief

NEM’s Market Performance

NEM’s stock has fallen by -4.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.81% and a quarterly drop of -3.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Newmont Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.46% for NEM’s stock, with a -5.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEM Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEM fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.98. In addition, Newmont Corporation saw -7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEM starting from Palmer Thomas Ronald, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $47.76 back on May 01. After this action, Palmer Thomas Ronald now owns 300,039 shares of Newmont Corporation, valued at $525,360 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Robert D, the EVP & COO of Newmont Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $47.76 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Atkinson Robert D is holding 81,751 shares at $143,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmont Corporation stands at -3.84. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.71. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Newmont Corporation (NEM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.40. Total debt to assets is 16.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Newmont Corporation (NEM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.