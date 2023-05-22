New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has seen a 8.23% increase in the past week, with a 19.61% gain in the past month, and a 16.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for NYCB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.95% for NYCB stock, with a simple moving average of 17.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is 2.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NYCB is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is $11.87, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for NYCB is 672.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.95% of that float. On May 22, 2023, NYCB’s average trading volume was 19.14M shares.

NYCB) stock’s latest price update

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 11.00. However, the company has seen a 8.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NYCB Trading at 20.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw 26.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Davis Reginald E, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Feb 07. After this action, Davis Reginald E now owns 123,033 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $45,863 using the latest closing price.

Rosenfeld Ronald A., the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 30,800 shares at $24.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Rosenfeld Ronald A. is holding 30,800 shares at $756,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +27.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), the company’s capital structure generated 243.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.86. Total debt to assets is 23.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.