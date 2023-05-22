Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) has increased by 2.44 when compared to last closing price of 1.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) Right Now?

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NCPL is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NCPL is $3.00, The public float for NCPL is 2.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.69% of that float. The average trading volume for NCPL on May 22, 2023 was 248.25K shares.

NCPL’s Market Performance

NCPL’s stock has seen a 23.18% increase for the week, with a 127.86% rise in the past month and a 74.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.64% for Netcapital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.49% for NCPL’s stock, with a 19.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCPL Trading at 65.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.92%, as shares surge +51.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL rose by +41.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5548. In addition, Netcapital Inc. saw 33.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.81 for the present operating margin

+29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netcapital Inc. stands at +63.92. The total capital return value is set at -4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.57. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Netcapital Inc. (NCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 16.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 13.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.