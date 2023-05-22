Navigating the Volatility of JetBlue Airways Corporation’s (JBLU) Stock

In the past week, JBLU stock has gone up by 5.19%, with a monthly gain of 4.57% and a quarterly plunge of -17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for JetBlue Airways Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for JBLU’s stock, with a -6.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is $8.28, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 322.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBLU on May 22, 2023 was 8.45M shares.

JBLU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) has decreased by -1.80 when compared to last closing price of 7.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/19/23 that Judge Rejects Partnership Between American Airlines and JetBlue

JBLU Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.97. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 123.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.