Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MU is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MU is $70.49, which is $0.53 above the current price. The public float for MU is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MU on May 22, 2023 was 17.05M shares.

MU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has surged by 0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 67.57, but the company has seen a 11.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that Beijing Bans Micron as Supplier to Big Chinese Firms

MU’s Market Performance

MU’s stock has risen by 11.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.92% and a quarterly rise of 15.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Micron Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.12% for MU’s stock, with a 18.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MU Trading at 12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU rose by +11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.26. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 36.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from BEYER RICHARD M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $59.88 back on May 09. After this action, BEYER RICHARD M now owns 95,660 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $239,520 using the latest closing price.

Sadana Sumit, the EVP, Chief Business Officer of Micron Technology Inc., sale 32,500 shares at $62.50 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Sadana Sumit is holding 0 shares at $2,031,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.03. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 11.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.