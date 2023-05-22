Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT)’s stock price has increased by 78.85 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has seen a 83.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MBOT is 3.17.

The public float for MBOT is 7.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBOT on May 22, 2023 was 51.81K shares.

MBOT’s Market Performance

MBOT stock saw an increase of 83.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.14% and a quarterly increase of -26.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.28% for Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 73.97% for MBOT stock, with a simple moving average of -38.13% for the last 200 days.

MBOT Trading at 25.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, as shares surge +49.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBOT rose by +92.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3030. In addition, Microbot Medical Inc. saw -26.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBOT

Equity return is now at value -159.70, with -127.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.