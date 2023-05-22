Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for MAXN is 22.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.96% of that float. On May 22, 2023, MAXN’s average trading volume was 1.31M shares.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN)’s stock price has soared by 7.99 in relation to previous closing price of 28.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MAXN’s Market Performance

MAXN’s stock has fallen by -17.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.59% and a quarterly rise of 77.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.75% for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.99% for MAXN’s stock, with a 36.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAXN Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.23%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN fell by -17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.34. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. saw 88.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.69 for the present operating margin

-4.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stands at -25.23. The total capital return value is set at -38.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.47.

Based on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,059.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.38. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 932.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.