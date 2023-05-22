Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has gone up by 13.31% for the week, with a 15.18% rise in the past month and a 2.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.86% for MRVL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.15% for MRVL’s stock, with a 5.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a "buy," 2 rating it as "overweight," 3 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for MRVL is $56.30, which is $10.69 above the current market price. The public float for MRVL is 848.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume for MRVL on May 22, 2023 was 12.05M shares.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL)'s stock price has gone rise by 1.61 in comparison to its previous close of 44.74, however, the company has experienced a 13.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +16.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVL rose by +13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.50. In addition, Marvell Technology Inc. saw 22.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRVL starting from Jarnac Dean E Jr., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $45.00 back on May 18. After this action, Jarnac Dean E Jr. now owns 12,879 shares of Marvell Technology Inc., valued at $270,000 using the latest closing price.

Christman Dan, the EVP, Storage Products Group of Marvell Technology Inc., sale 6,778 shares at $46.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Christman Dan is holding 85,425 shares at $312,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.07 for the present operating margin

+50.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marvell Technology Inc. stands at -2.76. The total capital return value is set at 1.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.80. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.