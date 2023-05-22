Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock Observes -11.81% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has seen a 3.04% increase in the past week, with a -4.94% drop in the past month, and a -10.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for MRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.04% for MRO’s stock, with a -11.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is above average at 5.67x. The 36-month beta value for MRO is also noteworthy at 2.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRO is $33.12, which is $9.83 above than the current price. The public float for MRO is 615.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. The average trading volume of MRO on May 22, 2023 was 10.74M shares.

MRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has jumped by 0.09 compared to previous close of 23.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that APA, Halliburton, and Other Energy Stocks Tumble as Oil Prices Slide

MRO Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.01. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw -14.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from White Rob L., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $22.85 back on Mar 27. After this action, White Rob L. now owns 39,344 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $114,250 using the latest closing price.

Whitehead Dane E, the Executive VP and CFO of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 90,588 shares at $32.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Whitehead Dane E is holding 182,700 shares at $2,913,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.92 for the present operating margin

+56.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +47.90. The total capital return value is set at 21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.