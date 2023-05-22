Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has seen a 8.13% increase in the past week, with a -8.38% drop in the past month, and a -78.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 33.56% for LXEH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.43% for LXEH stock, with a simple moving average of -74.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) Right Now?

The public float for LXEH is 2.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LXEH on May 22, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

LXEH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) has increased by 6.06 when compared to last closing price of 0.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LXEH Trading at -25.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.26%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6338. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. saw -78.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.